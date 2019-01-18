A DA billboard in Johannesburg listing the names of children who died after falling into pit latrines and the victims of the Marikana and Life Esidimeni tragedies was vandalised on Thursday.

Some felt the billboard – which attacks the ANC – was insensitive.

The billboard was part of the launch of the DA’s #TheANCIsKillingSA campaign in the run-up to the election.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane read out the names of victims at the launch on Wednesday.

In response‚ the ANC said the DA was jealous of its changing fortunes‚ which indicated positive sentiment about the ruling party heading into the general election in May.

The ANC also accused the DA of spreading lies‚ claiming it had contravened the IEC electoral code and saying that it would take legal action.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said vandalising the billboard was “tarnishing the memory of those who died under an ANC government”.