Mongameli Bobani: Show me the tenders
New Bay political leadership interfering in admin of vacancies and contracts
Barely a week at the helm of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the new political bosses at City Hall have already begun interfering in jobs and tenders.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.