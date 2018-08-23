Residents refuse to hear Best
Another integrated development plan (IDP) meeting ended on a chaotic note after residents from KwaLanga and surrounds refused to listen to councillors at the Allanridge Community Hall in Uitenhage. The heated session saw residents singing, blowing whistles and chanting “DA must fall” when councillor John Best attempted to address them.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.