News

Pupil suspended after ‘assault’ on teacher

Grade 7 pupil suspended for five days after he allegedly assaulted his teacher

By Athena O’Reilly - 23 August 2018

Grade 7 pupil suspended for five days after he allegedly assaulted his teacher  

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The state capture story: how it all unfolded
Explainer: Here’s what to expect from the commission of inquiry into state ...

Most Read

X