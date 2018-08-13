Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba intends challenging the Guptas in court for their alleged racial slurs against black South Africans.

In a statement issued in his personal capacity‚ Mashaba said on Sunday that he had written an open letter on June 11 to the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams, giving him 60 days to take “swift action” against the Guptas following revelations of their corrupt activities and alleged racist behaviour towards black South Africans.

“To date I have received no response from him or the National Prosecuting Authority.

“I have therefore taken the decision to approach our courts with the intention of seeking legal recourse against the Gupta brothers‚ Atul and Ajay‚ for their alleged racial slurs against black South Africans‚” Mashaba said.

He said he had recently engaged with past and present employees of “Gupta TV” who had relayed to him numerous accounts in which the station’s bosses had allegedly uttered racial slurs against black employees‚ and black South Africans in general.

“They have indicated to me their willingness to come forward and relay their horrific accounts at the hands of the Guptas and their associates for the purpose of court action,” Mashaba said.

“South Africa’s tragic history of racism and discrimination‚ especially against black people‚ demands that we all stand up and take action in defence of our collective humanity.

“That is why‚ in 2015‚ when the racist Penny Sparrow referred to black Durban beachgoers as monkeys‚ I was the first to lay charges against her.

“I feel compelled to take a similar action again.”

Mashaba encouraged all past employees of “Gupta TV”‚ and all South Africans including those employed at the Gupta wedding held at Sun City‚ who suffered from racism and discrimination‚ to share their personal accounts via guptatvcomplaints@gmail.com

“Following these submissions‚ I will instruct lawyers to assist the complainants to draw up the relevant affidavits.

“Thereafter‚ I will approach the Equality Court.”