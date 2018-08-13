ANC's Nombiba appeal dismissed

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Bongo Nombiba’s petition for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence was dismissed by the Eastern Cape high court, in Grahamstown.

Nombiba, who was convicted of fraud and money laundering, was released on bail in July pending the decision. The decision was taken on August 2 by Justice Chetty and acting Justice Huisamen.

Nombiba said on Monday that he was not aware of the decision. The Herald has, however, seen the court document. Nombiba said: “There’s no such thing. If it was true, I would have been arrested by now”.

Asked when last he had spoken to his lawyer, Nombiba declined to comment.