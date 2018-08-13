ANC's Nombiba appeal dismissed
Councillor Nombiba says he is unaware of the decision
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Bongo Nombiba’s petition for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence was dismissed by the Eastern Cape high court, in Grahamstown.
Nombiba, who was convicted of fraud and money laundering, was released on bail in July pending the decision. The decision was taken on August 2 by Justice Chetty and acting Justice Huisamen.
Nombiba said on Monday that he was not aware of the decision. The Herald has, however, seen the court document. Nombiba said: “There’s no such thing. If it was true, I would have been arrested by now”.
Asked when last he had spoken to his lawyer, Nombiba declined to comment.
Bay city manager Johann Mettler said he has received the petition on Monday morning and was trying to ascertain if Nombiba had handed himself over Correctional Services within seven days of the order.
“I need to find out whether he filed a further notice to appeal as I have not received that from his lawyer.
“What will happen is that I will need to declare a vacancy soon,” Mettler said.
The dismissal of Nombiba’s appeal puts the plans by opposition to boot out the DA-led coalition and install a new government into jeopardy.
This, as another ANC councillor is currently in hospital with a serious medical condition and it is unclear if she will be at the council meeting on Thursday.
The opposition councillors ANC, EFF, UDM, United Front, AIC with the PA have a combined 61 seats out of 120.
The DA and its coalition partners ACDP and COPE have 59 seats.