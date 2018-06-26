New blow for ANC rebels
Bay members’ bid to have Eastern Cape executive disbanded thrown out of court
In a setback for a group of Nelson Mandela Bay ANC members who are hellbent on having the party’s Eastern Cape leadership dissolved, a Johannesburg court dismissed their case yesterday, saying it was not urgent.
