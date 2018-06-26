Cassper paid upfront, but Bay Splash artists still waiting months later

This year’s event was largely deemed a flop

Almost three months after Cassper Nyovest was the headline act at the Splash Festival, several Bay artists claim they have not been paid for their appearance at the event, with some awaiting payment of just R1 500, a far cry from Nyovest’s upfront payment of R150 000.

