Demand for probe of metro legal bills

More than R50-million.

That is how much the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has paid in legal fees over the last financial year – and now councillors are demanding an investigation into what they say are exorbitant costs.

The councillors say the metro has a legal department that is not being used efficiently and question why even the most mundane legal work is being farmed out.

The municipal public accounts committee (Mpac), which discussed the matter on Friday, is to investigate what it says are the high legal rates charged by firms to represent the city in court.

The committee will also investigate the capacity of the municipality’s legal department – which has a team of 17 people – and the distribution of work among those on the city’s legal panel.

The panel is a pool of lawyers from which the city draws to pursue civil litigation, collections, conveyancing, litigation, labour and employment law, municipal law and commercial and corporate law, among other things.

The attorneys employed in the municipality’s legal department are not certified to represent the municipality in court.

Asked why they could not get Fidelity Fund Certificates, city manager Johann Mettler said: “It is a rule of the law society that you need to be a practising attorney to get the certificate.”