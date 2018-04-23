The African Democratic Change (ADeC) will survive‚ even as it accepts founder Makhosi Khoza’s resignation‚ its new leader‚ Moses Mayekiso, said.

Former ANC MP Khoza founded ADeC in December. In her resignation letter published on Saturday‚ she handed over the leadership to Mayekiso.

Mayekiso said the party would not collapse without its most well-known member.

He said the party’s national council had accepted Khoza’s resignation and would support her endeavours moving forward.

“Makhosi has left a legacy and we thank her for what she has left and we will survive.”

Mayekiso claimed the party had 30 000 individual members as well as various civic organisations that were joining it.

Khoza would remain an honorary member.

“We honoured her [on Saturday] for the opportunity she gave us by setting up the organisation.

“She is a life member. She is a mentor,” he said.

After more than 35 years in the ANC‚ Khoza urged members to vote against then president Jacob Zuma in a vote of no confidence. She was then fired from her parliamentary job by Zuma in August and resigned from the ANC in September.

She started ADeC using the ANC’s green‚ gold and black colours in her party’s logo.

The ANC accused of her of trying to trick voters into voting for her party by creating a logo and name that could be confused with the ANC on the ballot paper.

ADeC was rocked with infighting last month when two members‚ Lufuno Gogoro and Mpho Ramakatsa‚ were expelled.

The two also claimed they had suspended Khoza from her own party.

On Saturday, in her resignation letter she explained she wanted to work with her son‚ a computer programmer‚ to give African languages prestige and prosperity.

She said she had developed a Zulu mathematics dictionary. She also wanted to spend more time with her family. – TimesLIVE