Former president Jacob Zuma will oppose a court bid to cut his legal funding – in a case that could have major implications for his ability to fight the corruption charges against him.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to indicate whether he will fight the applications bought by the DA to challenge a 2006 “deal” for the state to fund Zuma’s legal costs‚ or abide by the court decision.

The DA has also asked the court to force Zuma to pay back the estimated R32.4-million already spent on his legal campaign to avoid prosecution.

If that order is granted‚ it could be devastating for Zuma, who has already been ordered to personally pay the costs of his disastrous state capture cases.

Hours after Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on corruption charges‚ Ramaphosa’s lawyers officially withdrew his office’s appeal against the state capture judgment, making it clear Zuma will have to fight the estimated R10-million personal costs order against him on his own. – TimesLIVE