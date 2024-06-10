News

Water shutdown to affect large parts of Bay

10 June 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
Water outages are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday after a burst cross connection on the bulk pipeline was identified on the Churchill system
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has announced that a 48-hour water shutdown will be required from Tuesday after a burst cross connection on the bulk pipeline was identified on the Churchill system.

The shutdown, which will result in large parts of the Bay experiencing water outages over two days, is intended to allow for a thorough investigation as well as works preparation.

Areas that will be affected include: the Emerald Hill reservoir zone; Walmer from Seventh Avenue up to 17th Avenue; Walmer Township; parts of Walmer Heights; Walmer Downs; Charlo; Overbaakens; Newton Park; parts of Fairview; high-lying parts of Schauderville; Mangold Park; Greenacres, including Greenacres Hospital; Perridgevale and Adcockvale; Parsons Hill; Glendinningvale; Mill Park; Linkside; Mount Croix; St George’s Hospital; Richmond Hill and the high-lying parts of Central; as well as the Driftsands zone.

Several zones in the Kouga municipality will also be affected.

The municipality apologised for any inconvenience which may result.

