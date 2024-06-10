Hawks swoop on second suspect in North End kidnapping

A second person allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a businessman in North End earlier in 2024 was arrested in Gqeberha on Sunday.
The 59-year-old suspect will now join his co-accused, Mzoxolo Eric Grwayibana, in the dock.
Grwayibana, 38, is out on bail of R3,000 after his arrest and subsequent court appearance in May.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the 59-year-old was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a 31-year-old man at business premises in North End in April.
The complainant was accosted and forced into an Opel Mokka.
“The [complainant] had reportedly been alone inside the business when his alleged kidnappers pointed a firearm at him.
“They then forcefully took him to an unknown place.
“The suspects [allegedly] used the [complainant’s] cellphone to call his mother, demanding a ransom.
“The [complainant] was reportedly kept by the suspects for six days before being dropped off in Kariega in the middle of the night.
“A few days later, a Toyota Fortuner and an Audi were identified as the vehicles suspected to have been involved in the kidnapping.”
Mhlakuvana said preliminary investigations revealed the complainant was allegedly transported in the Audi to three different addresses in Gqeberha.
“On April 11, the joint team traced the vehicles and found a Toyota Fortuner at a car wash in Gqeberha. The vehicle was seized.
“An intelligence-driven investigation by the joint team revealed that the [complainant] was kept in three different addresses in Gqeberha.”
Mhlakuvana said the probe led to the arrest of the first suspect at one of the addresses.
More arrests were imminent as intensive investigations were under way.
“Investigations further led to the arrest of the latest accused on Sunday.”
According to the Hawks, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home in Motherwell, where an Audi A4 was seized.
The suspect was not present at the time.
“Information was then received which led to the intelligence-driven joint operation by the team.
“It was alleged the suspect had been spotted in a VW Tiguan at about 4.30pm in Fort Beaufort.
“The suspect was pulled over 3km away from Fort Beaufort, where he allegedly jumped out the car in an attempt to evade arrest.
“He allegedly ran into the nearby bushes where he was later caught and apprehended.
“His wife and two other family members were also in the vehicle.”
Mhlakuvana said the Hawks were investigating the possibility of the suspect being linked to the separate kidnapping of a 34-year-old woman from in front of her house in Kariega on March 13.
She was released unharmed two days later.
“The suspect will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court soon.”
HeraldLIVE
Hawks swoop on second suspect in North End kidnapping
Image: BELCHONOK/123RF
HeraldLIVE
