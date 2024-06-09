News

R109bn facility aims to position East Cape as SA’s renewable energy capital

By Nomazima Nkosi - 09 June 2024

Discussions are under way with six new original equipment manufacturers about establishing operations in the Coega Industrial Development Zone.

This was shared by Hive Hydrogen SA general manager Colin Loubser on Friday...

