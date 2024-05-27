Gqeberha’s retired folk celebrate 20 years of learning
Celebrating two decades of learning on May 28, the University of the Third Age (U3A) Port Elizabeth group is growing from strength to strength, propelled by a wizened cohort of elders.
The Gqeberha members — part of an international U3A movement whose aim is to educate and stimulate the minds of mainly retirees in their “third age” of life — are looking back on a momentous 20 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.