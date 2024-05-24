News

Man, 28, gunned down inside Kariega house

By Riaan Marais - 24 May 2024

When neighbours heard gunshots ring out in Acacia Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, their first instinct was to lock the doors and take cover.

It was only a few moments later, when they found the courage to step outside to investigate, they found one of the men that grew up in front of them in Rosedale fighting for his life in a pool of blood...

