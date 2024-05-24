Man, 28, gunned down inside Kariega house
When neighbours heard gunshots ring out in Acacia Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, their first instinct was to lock the doors and take cover.
It was only a few moments later, when they found the courage to step outside to investigate, they found one of the men that grew up in front of them in Rosedale fighting for his life in a pool of blood...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.