Prayer walk held in bid to end rampant crime in Motherwell
Service delivery protest does not stop worshippers in quest for peace
Members of various church denominations and Ikamvelihle police banded together against a rising tide of crime as they took to the streets for a prayer walk on Thursday.
At the same time, a fog of thick black smoke filled the air near the police station as informal settlement dwellers participated in a sporadic service delivery protest...
