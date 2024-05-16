POLL | Do you think NHI will be implemented soon?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the NHI Bill into law, five years after it was introduced in parliament.
Ramaphosa described the signing as a “milestone” at the Union Buildings on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by health MECs, the health ministry, the World Health Organisation and other stakeholders.
“At its essence, the NHI is a commitment to eradicate the inequalities that have long determined who receives adequate healthcare and who suffers from neglect. By putting in place a system that ensures equal access to healthcare regardless of a person’s social and economic circumstances, the NHI takes a stride towards a society where no individual must bear an untenable financial burden while seeking medical attention,” he said.
The NHI plans to pay for medical health cover for all citizens, including those with medical aid.
There has been debate on the signing of the bill with some people saying it would take years for the scheme to be implemented.
TimesLIVE
