News

WATCH | Media dialogue on the state of road safety

By TimesLIVE - 15 May 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and the UN secretary-general's special envoy for road safety, Jean Todt, are on Wednesday hosting a media dialogue on the state of road safety in South Africa.

Most Read