Musician L'vovo Derrango is set to perform at the IFP Durban Metro Mega Rally at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on May 19.
In December 2022, L'vovo suffered a minor stroke after wrapping up a performance in KwaZulu-Natal and took time off work.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Newcastle-born star said his situation has been frustrating because he has to consult doctors before taking on work.
“I've been attending physiotherapy for more than two years. I attended for the car accident in 2022 and then for my stroke. It seems like I'll miss the mega stage performance forever,” he said.
Three weeks ago L'vovo performed at a private function in Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni.
“For two years I haven't been active musically and now when a booking comes around I need to consult with my doctor. I'm so looking forward to my performance. All political parties have been booking me but due to the doctor's orders I couldn't take part in those events.”
TshisaLIVE has learnt that early this year L'vovo had collaborations lined up which included DJ Maphorisa, Master KG, Zuma and Busta 929.
He explained why they never happened: “It all has to do with my logistics and doctor's orders. But as soon as I'm ready you'll see how busy I'll be. I’m keeping it low.”
‘I’m keeping it low’ — L’vovo on his return to the music scene after his stroke
‘Due to doctor’s orders I couldn’t take part in events’
Image: Instagram/ L'vovo
