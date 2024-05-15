Final salute for Royal Air Force veteran
Tribute paid to beloved Frank Hardy, 102, believed to have been the last remaining member in Gqeberha
Royal Air Force (RAF) veteran Frank Hardy received a final salute at St Mary’s Collegiate Church on Tuesday after dying peacefully at his Park Drive home at the age of 102.
It was a fitting send-off for the World War 2 stalwart as his zest for life was celebrated by about 100 of his family members, friends and colleagues...
