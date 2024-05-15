News

Final salute for Royal Air Force veteran

Tribute paid to beloved Frank Hardy, 102, believed to have been the last remaining member in Gqeberha

By Simtembile Mgidi - 15 May 2024

Royal Air Force (RAF) veteran Frank Hardy received a final salute at St Mary’s Collegiate Church on Tuesday after dying peacefully at his Park Drive home at the age of 102.

It was a fitting send-off for the World War 2 stalwart as his zest for life was celebrated by about 100 of his family members, friends and colleagues...

