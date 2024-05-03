Driver dies in collision involving three trucks on N10

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a collision involving three trucks on the N10 on Thursday that led to the death of one of the drivers.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the accident happened just outside Cradock on Thursday at about 11.30am.
“There was a stationary truck which needed mechanical repair work, and its occupants [two] were lying on the grass on the roadside awaiting the arrival of a mechanic.
“Moments later, they heard a loud sound and then saw that two trucks had just collided, and their truck was also affected.
“The driver in one of the two trucks was declared dead at the scene, while the second one was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention.
“The deceased is believed to be a 36-year-old Swaziland national. A case of culpable homicide was opened for further investigation,” Nkohli said.
On Thursday, transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a manganese truck had been driving towards Cookhouse while a Twizza delivery truck was driving towards Cradock while the Afri Express truck was parked next to the roadway.
“It is alleged that the Twizza truck hit a stationary truck from the back and lost control and then hit an oncoming manganese truck.
“There was one fatality from the manganese truck,” Binqose said.
On Thursday, Twizza Group marketing manager Lance Coertzen said they were aware of the incident involving one of their trucks.
“As we gather information and assess the situation, we recognise the importance of transparency,” Coertzen said.
“However, due to the preliminary nature of the investigation and out of respect for all parties involved, we are not in a position to offer detailed commentary.
“Rest assured, a comprehensive internal investigation will be pursued.”
