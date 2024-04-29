"During March 2020 and October 2020, Afrikhan Source applied for Covid-19 TERS on behalf of individuals who are alleged to have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) made nine different payments to the estimated amount of R1,396,053,40 to the company’s account between September 2020 and December 2020."
Two more companies alleged to have scammed the Covid-19 TERS snuffed out
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
The Hawks in the Free State on Monday announced that the owners of two companies alleged to have scammed the Covid-19 Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (TERS) were arrested last week.
In a statement, Capt Christopher Singo said 38-year-olds Tlotliso Molaba and Lehlohonolo Class Motaung were arrested alongside Lelokonyana Isak Letseng, aged 44.
The trio appeared before the Phuthaditjhaba magistrates’ court on Friday, where they faced a charge of fraud.
"A preliminary investigation conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) at the department of employment and labour discovered alleged fraudulent activities. It is alleged that two companies known as Afrikhan Source (Pty) Ltd owned by Molaba and Motaung and Izuz Gibbor (Pty) Ltd owned by Letseng applied for Covid-19 Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (TERS) online on two different periods," said Singo.
"During March 2020 and October 2020, Afrikhan Source applied for Covid-19 TERS on behalf of individuals who are alleged to have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) made nine different payments to the estimated amount of R1,396,053,40 to the company’s account between September 2020 and December 2020."
Letseng was alleged to have done a similar thing for his company, claiming Covid-19 TERS funds between July 2020 and October 2021.
His company, Izuz Gibbor, was alleged to have nine different payments from UIF to the estimated amount of R101,555.92.
The SIU investigations, however, found that the applicants the companies were allegedly applying for had never worked for the two companies.
"A case docket was registered and handed over to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team based in Bloemfontein for further exploration. The suspects were arrested in Bloemfontein and Phuthaditjhaba on April 25," said Singo.
After their appearance in court, all three accused were granted R10,000 bail. Their case returns to court on June 11.
