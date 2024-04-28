One person was killed and four others injured in a shooting on Adelaide Tambo Drive in Durban on Sunday, security officials said.
In a statement. NextGenerationSecurity said the incident happened at about 3pm.
“Emergency services arrived on the scene just after 3pm to find one person had been shot dead while four others had been left with injuries ranging from minor to critical,” said the security company.
“Paramedics attended to the injured and stabilised them on scene before they were taken to various nearby hospitals.”
The shooter was alleged to have fled the scene.
“The motive for the shooting and the events preceding it are unknown and will form the subject of a police investigation,” the security company added.
Shooting in Durban leaves four injured and one dead
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
One person was killed and four others injured in a shooting on Adelaide Tambo Drive in Durban on Sunday, security officials said.
In a statement. NextGenerationSecurity said the incident happened at about 3pm.
“Emergency services arrived on the scene just after 3pm to find one person had been shot dead while four others had been left with injuries ranging from minor to critical,” said the security company.
“Paramedics attended to the injured and stabilised them on scene before they were taken to various nearby hospitals.”
The shooter was alleged to have fled the scene.
“The motive for the shooting and the events preceding it are unknown and will form the subject of a police investigation,” the security company added.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News