The bodies of three men and a woman in their 20s were discovered with gunshot wounds inside a shack in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Sunday.
A fifth victim was admitted to hospital, also with a gunshot wound, said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
"Police members were summoned to the crime scene in Lloyd informal settlement in Govan Mbeki Road at around 9.40pm," he said.
"The motive for the attack is yet to be determined."
The case is under investigation by detectives attached to the provincial serious and violent crimes unit.
Any person who can shed light on the matter or assist police to apprehend those responsible for the murders and attempted murder is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or by anonymously using the MySAPS app.
Four people found dead in Nyanga shack
Image: 123RF/taxiboat
