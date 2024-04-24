Residents work to make Kragga Kamma Park a safer and tidier suburb
Kragga Kamma Park residents have taken it upon themselves to tackle a myriad of issues and ensure their leafy suburb does not deteriorate due to poor service delivery.
Resident David Hamer said following a plethora of emails and months of frustration, they managed to get another long-standing problem resolved on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.