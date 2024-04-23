Nelson Mandela Bay music teacher desperate to get stolen trombone back
Fears that unique R40,000 instrument could be sold as scrap for as little as R150
A Gqeberha music teacher and trombonist has appealed to the public to keep an ear to the ground for any information about an expensive and cherished music instrument that was stolen from him in the Linkside area.
While unpacking his car at his girlfriend’s house last week, Chadley Johnson’s specialised trombone was stolen from the side of the road...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.