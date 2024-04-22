The City of Cape Town is training 1,000 potential new metro police officers as part of an 18-month full-time learnership which includes extensive physical training, training on legislation, theory and practical experience.
The initiative called “Project 1,000” hopes to build on the Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (Leap) which has already deployed 1,300 new officers on the ground in crime hotspots in the city.
“I was impressed to see Leap and metro police candidates taking on their intense physical fitness training this morning [Monday],” Western Cape premier Alan Winde said.
“More than 28,000 arrests have been made by our Leap officers since the province and city teamed up in 2019 to invest in more policing resources.”
The City of Cape Town allocated R35m to the project this year.
Cape Town trains 1,000 new metro police officers to help SAPS fight crime
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “We aim to keep growing our policing resources over time to help SAPS fight crime. Our investments are showing promising results, particularly in helping SAPS combat gang, gun and drug crime.
“City policing operations confiscated 447 illegal firearms in the past two financial years. Firearm-related arrests went up 35% in 2022/2023, with law enforcement also doubling annual drug arrests from 4,000 to 8,000 in the same period,” he said.
The programme began in December 2023 after an extensive recruitment process.
“I wish all our candidates well and look forward to seeing the impact they will make in our communities,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
