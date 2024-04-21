Nelson Mandela Bay police have called on residents to refrain from trying to connect electricity illegally after the electrocution of three people at the weekend.
During the early hours of Sunday, an 18-year-old woman allegedly stepped on an illegal connection and was electrocuted.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident occurred in Booysen Park at about 4.30am.
“Friends were walking through an open space in Auburn Street, Booysen Park, when she allegedly stepped on an illegal connection,” he said.
“One of her male friends attempted to help her, but when he was also shocked he moved away.”
On Saturday night, a 24-year-old woman had touched an illegal connection and died, Beetge said.
At about 2am the same day, a Greenbushes resident was electrocuted at his home.
Masixole Elton Nombewu, 26, was found holding wires on the roof of the flatlet he was renting.
Beetge said Nombewu had apparently been attempting to make an illegal electricity connection between a house and the flatlet when the incident occurred.
HeraldLIVE
Three shocked to death by illegal electricity connections
Image: THULANI MBELE
HeraldLIVE
