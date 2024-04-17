Residents launch petition to curb ‘rogue’ manganese activities
Metro urged to intervene and address issues raised, including health concerns over dust pollution
Nelson Mandela Bay residents say they are being held hostage by the manganese industry, which they claim is negatively affecting their health and wellbeing, and have called for the metro to urgently intervene.
That is the thrust of a petition drawn up by a cross-section of residents which is doing the rounds in the city, and which the co-ordinators plan to hand over to acting city manager Luvuyo Magalela in May. ..
