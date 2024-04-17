Coega oil tank project to be completed in May
An Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) oil tank project which will see oil used to produce carbon black flowing from the port of Ngqura to the special economic zone is due for completion in May.
Technical difficulties and bad weather delayed the facility being ready for weeks as a vessel already waits to offload the first batch of oil that will be moved through a 5.2km pipeline into two 18,000m³ tanks...
