NPO aiming to make things better for Plettenberg Bay youngsters
With winter approaching, the Bitou Youth and Young Team organisation is set on keeping children from disadvantaged communities warm and out of harm’s way by hosting a series of events.
The nonprofit organisation, formed in 2019, will host the first of at least three events on Friday to raise funds for uniforms and other necessities for more than 350 disadvantaged young people they assist in Plettenberg Bay...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.