Man claims he was assaulted by pupils who mistook him for thief
What appears to have been a case of mistaken identity has left a young Nelson Mandela Bay man with a bloodied and battered face after 13 school pupils allegedly pelted him with stones on Wednesday morning.
As Moegamat Natheer waited for an ambulance and the police to arrive at St Thomas Secondary School in Gelvandale, close to where the incident took place, his face was still swollen and dripping with blood...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.