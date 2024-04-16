Internationally recognised young leader poised to graduate from NMU
After being recognised for his leadership potential by a host of international organisations, Sibusiso Bokveldt will be collecting his latest accolade a little closer to home when he graduates with his BA law degree from Nelson Mandela University on Tuesday.
The youngster has been selected as one of Mail and Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans, listed as News24’s Top 100 Young Mandelas of the Future and even travelled to the US to form part of the University of Oxford’s PhD study on young people who have done exceptionally well in the development of civic engagement in Africa. ..
