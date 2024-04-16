Brazen robbers escape with guns, ammunition in security company heist
Five armed men carried out a brazen late-night robbery at a Nelson Mandela Bay security company on Monday, stealing more than R166,000 worth of goods, including an arsenal of firearms and ammunition.
During the frightening ordeal, which occurred in Mill Park just before midnight, three staff members were locked in the safe room...
