Nelson Mandela Bay municipality website offline for a week
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s website has been offline for at least a week with complications stemming from supply chain management and contractual issues.
This means the tender portal, valuation roll, councillor database, dam levels, municipal bylaws, emergency numbers and public documents, including those detailing council decisions and service delivery initiatives, remain out of reach for ratepayers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.