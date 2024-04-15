Western Cape wants Knysna municipality prosecuted over sewage crisis
The Western Cape government has reported the Knysna municipality to the police for failing to implement directives issued over the ongoing sewage crisis.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the docket would be sent to the National Prosecuting Authority and upon conclusion of the police investigation, a decision on whether to prosecute would be communicated...
