Graduates urged to persevere in a world of rapidly evolving technology
Graduands at Nelson Mandela University’s autumn graduation ceremony received a call to action from chancellor Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, urging them to persist in self-empowerment through education, especially in the face of a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
The faculty of business and economic sciences school of management held a third graduation session on Friday...
