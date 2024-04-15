Down syndrome swimmer shows her mettle — again
Not satisfied with breaking the 50m butterfly African record, 2022 SA Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability, Minke Janse van Rensburg returned with another superb swim on Thursday to rewrite the history books.
Her performance at the SA National Swimming Champs to outgun fellow Fish Eagle Aquatics swimmer Kate Allwood saw her smashing the world record in a time of 38.46...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.