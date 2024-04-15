News

Graduate unearths environmental impacts of forestry pesticides

By Herald Reporter - 15 April 2024

The South African forestry sector’s use of pesticides poses only a low risk to human and environmental health, according to a Nelson Mandela University doctoral study.

PhD graduate Noxolo Ndlovu has shown that foresters continue to protect communities, the soil and aquatic organisms found within and adjacent to forestry plantations through their pesticide usage...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany

Most Read