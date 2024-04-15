Donations by big business make a difference for Jeffreys Bay, Gqeberha entities
Big business put its best foot forward with donations totalling tens of thousands of rand to ensure the growth and sustainability of their smaller counterparts.
In Kouga, two fishing co-operatives recently received the means to stay afloat with the donation of a fully registered fishing vessel and a vehicle by Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.