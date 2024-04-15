Body mix-up piles on the misery for Bay dad
Heartbroken man fights to retrieve his son’s remains after officials admit they were sent to Lesotho by mistake
A Gqeberha father is on a mission to retrieve the remains of his son after Eastern Cape health department staff wrongly sent his body to Lesotho.
Nkosinathi Betwell Marangula, 64, of Joe Slovo, said he had been struggling to find closure since learning about the body-swap mistake...
