Mystery surrounds discovery of Booysen Park woman’s charred remains
Mom last saw daughter alive when she left home after phone call
When a mystery phone call caused her daughter to suddenly leave the house late at night, a Booysen Park mother did not expect it to be the last time she saw her eldest child alive.
Now, a week later, Nomzi Sakela, 52, is still struggling to come to terms with Zimkhita’s death after her burnt body was found in Joe Slovo a week ago...
