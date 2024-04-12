News

KwaNobuhle power outage blamed for deadly fire

Woman dies after candle lit during blackout falls over, setting house alight

By Guy Rogers - 12 April 2024

Lighting a candle when KwaNobuhle was again plunged into darkness due to yet another unplanned power outage resulted in the death of a mother and beloved member of the community when her house caught fire.

The grieving family said the blackout was at least partly to blame for the tragic events which unfolded on Wednesday night...

