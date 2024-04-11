Kariega mourns boy, 10, who died from cobra bite
Distraught family desperate for funds to bury son who was bitten on ankle
The Kariega community has rallied around the family of a little boy to raise funds for his funeral following a freakish yet terrifying incident in which he was bitten by one of the most venomous snakes in Africa — the Cape cobra.
Initial reports indicate 10-year-old Cameal Jantjies received the deadly bite when he tried to step on the snake on Thursday last week as he passed residents who were throwing stones at it...
