A Nelson Mandela Bay family is on a desperate search for a jikeleza (taxi) operator who went missing after leaving his home in the Bayland informal settlement on Saturday.
The driver of a blue Toyota Corolla, Thanduxolo Williams, 35, who usually operates from the Ziyabuya Shopping Centre taxi rank, was last seen when he started work at about 7am.
However, there were concerns about his whereabouts on Tuesday after the owner of the car Williams drove contacted his family when there was still no sign of the father of two or the vehicle.
He was reported missing at the Despatch police station on Wednesday morning.
A troubled Zalisile Lloyd said he had started the search for his son after the alarm was raised by the taxi owner.
He said he had been to hospitals and several mortuaries.
“He is nowhere to be found,” Lloyd said.
“Even the car is missing and it was, according to the tracker, last picked up driving in Timothy Valley near Extension 21 in Bloemendal.
“We were shocked when the jikeleza owner came to our house to check whether Thanduxolo was here.”
Lloyd, despite Williams’ girlfriend notifying them on Monday that he had not returned home, said they had not been worried until later.
“Children like to quarrel, so we didn’t take it seriously until the car owner arrived.
“We don’t know what might have happened.”
Lloyd said he had last seen Williams on Friday afternoon when he visited his parents in Timothy Valley, and attempts to call his cellphone had been unsuccessful.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said they were searching for Williams.
Anyone with information that can help in the search for Williams is urged to contact Warrant Officer Llewellyn de Vries on 082-441-7828 or 041-933-8000.
HeraldLIVE
Distraught family searching for missing taxi driver
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
