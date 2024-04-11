Anele Qaba to appeal against ruling setting aside his appointment
MBDA CEO set to continue with normal duties pending outcome of process
Anele Qaba, who was locked in a legal tussle over his post as the Mandela Bay Development Agency chief executive, has applied for leave to appeal against the court’s decision that saw his position reviewed and set aside on Tuesday.
Qaba filed the notice in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday...
