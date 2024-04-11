Gqeberha’s Liz Prins takes fans to Jamaica in latest series
‘Real Housewives’ personality joins other contestants on three-week holiday in island villa
Gqeberha’s Liz Prins had the opportunity to go on the ultimate girls’ trip after being selected as one of the nation’s favourite housewives.
The Showmax original features eight of the most iconic women from the reality TV show for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.