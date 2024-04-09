The body of a man in a wetsuit washed up on the beach at Cape Recife in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
The grim discovery was made at about 5.20pm.
Police have not yet been able to establish the man’s identity.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said an inquest docket was under investigation.
“The body of an unknown man was found on the beach at Cape Recife behind the shooting range,” she said.
“The man was dressed in a wetsuit and [his identity] is unknown.”
The cause of death would only be determined during the postmortem, she said.
The investigation is ongoing.
HeraldLIVE
Body of man in wetsuit washes up at Cape Recife
Image: Supplied
