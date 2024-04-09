News

Body of man in wetsuit washes up at Cape Recife

By Brandon Nel - 09 April 2024
An aerial photograph of Gqeberha’s Cape Recife Nature Reserve with the lighthouse on the point.
An aerial photograph of Gqeberha’s Cape Recife Nature Reserve with the lighthouse on the point.
Image: Supplied

The body of a man in a wetsuit washed up on the beach at Cape Recife in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

The grim discovery was made at about 5.20pm.

Police have not yet been able to establish the man’s identity.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said an inquest docket was under investigation.

“The body of an unknown man was found on the beach at Cape Recife behind the shooting range,” she said.

“The man was dressed in a wetsuit and [his identity] is unknown.”

The cause of death would only be determined during the postmortem, she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany

Most Read