Biggest Eastern Cape celebration of Eid al-Fitr to be held in Malabar
This week will round out the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and mark the start of celebrations across Gqeberha and the globe as millions of Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
In the Friendly City, the Islamic community will celebrate the religious holiday at various venues but the biggest and oldest gathering will take place in Malabar at an open-air prayer site in Bramlin Street...
